TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The governor has signed a bill, making it legal for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses or APRNs to practice without a supervising physician. The bill originally included Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists as well but was rewritten to exclude them, making a compromise to get the bill passed.
A spokesperson tells us “The Florida Association of Nurse Anesthetists sees this bill as a first step, and our members will continue to advocate for passage of a more comprehensive bill that includes all APRNs and CRNAs. Once again, our goal has always been to provide Floridians with more access to health care while driving down health care costs. We look forward to continuing this dialogue as we head into the 2021 Legislative Session.”
Representative Cary Pigman from Sebring has filed this bill seven times in an effort to expand healthcare options, especially for rural areas.
