It's hard enough to find a favorite sunscreen, one that's easy to put on and protects your skin.

A top consumer group says a majority of ones it tested either don't work well or contain potentially harmful ingredients.

The Environmental Working Group has been doing these annual tests for more than a decade.

This time they tried more than a thousand sunscreens.

Nearly 70 percent of them gave them pause.

One of the issues was an ingredient called oxybenzone. If you haven't heard of it, Hawaii lawmakers recently banned it because of its effect on the coral reefs.

If approved by the governor it would go into effect in January 20-21.

Oxybenzone is found in most sunscreens that are S-P-F 50 or higher.

Research shows it can disrupt your hormones.

With that in mind, the E-W-G gave these key takeaways:

Don't buy anything containing oxybenzone.

Stay away from ones exceeding S-P-F 50, they don't actually provide increased U-V-A protection.

It also says to avoid sprays. They don't go on in a uniform fashion and there are concerns about inhaling it.

Here's a link to their list of best beach and sport sunscreens:

© 2018 WTSP