As technology advances and medical files are digitized, a growing number of people are having their digital medical records stolen and sold on the black market, CBS News reports.

Gary Cantrell, the head of the Department of Health and Human Services, told CBS News the agency handled nearly 400 reports of medical data breaches in 2018.

Cybersecurity expert Gary Miliefsky told CBS News it would take only “a few seconds” to get ahold of patient files on the dark web.

The network reports Social Security numbers sell for $1, while credit card info goes for up to $110. Full medical records can be worth up to $1,000 because they might give everything from a person's date of birth to social security and contact information, according to CBS News.

Hackers have a history of stealing medical records. In recent years, an Anthem Insurance breach affected 78 million people and a UCLA Health hack exposed more than 4 million patient records, CBS says.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.