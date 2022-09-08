Health advisory issued for Ben T. Davis beach

Samples taken from the beach were reportedly above the threshold for enterococci bacteria. Re-sampling will take place in a week.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory for Ben T. Davis because of high bacteria levels found.

Health leaders announced the advisory Thursday and said it should be considered "a potential risk to the bathing public..." Swimming is not recommended at this time.

Samples taken from the beach were reportedly above the threshold for enterococci bacteria. Re-sampling will take place in a week.

Only until the new sample shows the water is within the satisfactory range, the advisory will be in place.

"An advisory is issued when the beach action value is 70.5 or higher," health leaders explain in a release. "This is set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has been conducting coastal beach water quality monitoring at nine sites once every two weeks since August 2000, and weekly since August 5, 2002, through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program."