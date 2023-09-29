Health advisory issued for Bahia, Davis Islands beaches due to fecal bacteria

Health officials say swimming is not recommended.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory for Davis Islands Beach and Bahia Beach because of high bacteria levels.

Health leaders say that the advisory should be considered a potential risk to the bathing public and swimming, according to a news release.

Water samples are being analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci), that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, and which may indicate an increased risk of human disease, infections or rashes.

The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife and human sewage.