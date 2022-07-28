Health advisory issued for Bahia, Simmons Park beaches in Hillsborough County

Samples taken from the beaches were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory for both Bahia and Simmons Park beaches Thursday because of high bacteria levels.

In a statement, health leaders say this should be considered "a potential risk to the bathing public." Swimming is not recommended during this time.

Samples taken from the beaches were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria, according to the Hillsborough County Health Department. The beaches will be re-sampled in a week.

Only when the re-sampling shows that the water is back to a safe level will the advisory be lifted.

Earlier Thursday, several Sarasota County beaches were issued a "no swim" advisory due to the presence of bacteria.

"The water samples are being analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci) that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, which may cause human disease, infections, or rashes," health leaders explain in the media alert. "The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage."