Health advisory issued for Davis Island Beach because of high bacteria levels

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a public health advisory on Thursday for Davis Island Beach because of high bacteria levels.

Health leaders say the advisory should be considered a potential risk to the bathing public, according to a news release. Health officials say swimming is not recommended.

Samples taken at the beach were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria. The beach will be tested again in a week.

"When re-sampling indicates that the water is within the satisfactory range, the advisory will be lifted," health leaders explained in the release.

An advisory is issued when the beach action value is 70.5 or higher.

Water samples are being analyzed for enteric bacteria that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of human and animals – which might cause human disease, infections or rashes.