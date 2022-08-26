Health alert connected to blue-green algae lifted for Hillsborough River

Health leaders previously cautioned people to not drink, swim or boat in the river after the alert was issued.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — A health alert issued for the Hillsborough River after harmful blue-green algal toxins were detected has now been lifted.

Earlier this month, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County first announced the alert after finding the toxins north of Morris Bridge Road, west of Interstate 75.

Health leaders previously cautioned people to not drink, swim or boat in the river after the alert was issued.

Blue-green algae is a common type of bacteria found in Florida's freshwater environments and the bloom happens when the rapid growth of algae transitions to a collection of cells that change the color of the water and often produce floating mats that create unpleasant odors, the FDOH said in a news release.

"Some environmental factors that contribute to blue-green algae blooms are sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions and excess nutrients," the release explained. "Blooms can appear year-round but are more frequent in summer and fall. Many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins."

Blue-green algae blooms can be harmful to ecosystems and people, including fish and other aquatic animals, FDOH says.

Below are agencies to contact if you or someone else comes across blue-green algae and if an animal gets contaminated.

To report a bloom to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, call 855-305-3903

To report fish kills, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at 1-800-636-0511

If you are experiencing symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin, contact the Florida Poison Information Center at 1-800-222-1222 and speak with a poison specialist immediately

If your pet has become ill after being contaminated or has consumed blue-green algae water, contact your veterinarian immediately.

For any health questions or concerns about blue-green algae blooms, call the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County at 813-307-8000