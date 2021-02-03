Are you eligible? Health insurance sign-ups are back open

Now it's more important than ever to have coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. — There are millions of people without health insurance and some may worry it costs too much money.

But, there's another chance to check out your options. Enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is back open.

This pandemic put thousands of people out of work and that means they could suddenly find themselves with no health care at a time when having health insurance may be more important than ever.

Senior Policy Adviser at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Dr. Katherine Hempstead says this is a critical time to get coverage, even if you think you are healthy and don't need it.

"According to studies, there are millions of people nationally that would be eligible for subsidized care under the Affordable Care Act that have not yet availed themselves of the opportunity," Dr. Hempstead said. "The pandemic has taught us a couple of lessons. I mean certainly, there's nothing like a pandemic to make us realize that everybody's health is interconnected and it's really important for all of us, that everyone have access to health care. We don't want people to not get testing, not get treatment and not get the care they need."

This new enrollment period is open until May 15. You don't need to prove you've had any life change or special circumstances to enroll. It's simply another chance to get people to at least explore their options and get the coverage they may need right now.

