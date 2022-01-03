Here's when you should be screened for cervical cancer

“Most of the cases, by far, of cervical cancer in this country are related to HPV infection and most of us will encounter HPV in our lives.”

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Cervical cancer is the 4th most common cancer among women. Screening for it has dramatically helped its prevention and treatment.

Dr. Sara Cruz-Luna, Board Certified Geriatrician and Internist at Optum Clearwater breaks down what parents should do to protect their kid’s health and what women need to keep in mind, for screening.

“Most of the cases, by far, of cervical cancer in this country are related to HPV infection and most of us will encounter HPV in our lives,” Dr. Cruz-Luna explains.

HPV, or Human Papillomavirus, is the most common sexually transmitted infection.

Many people won’t show symptoms and there are dozens of types, but some can lead to cancer including head and neck and cervical.

Dr. Cruz-Luna says parents should talk to their child’s pediatrician about the HPV vaccine, because “once you are sexually active, we kind of assume you’ve been exposed to the HPV, so we want to get that vaccine before that.”

The HPA vaccine can be given starting at age 9.

For women, Dr. Cruz-Luna explains, regular screenings are an important way of monitoring your cervical health.

She says, “We start around age 21 and, if everything’s okay, then continue every three years. After age 30, if everything has continued to be okay, then you can do the HPV test with a pap test, every 5 years.”

That often continues to age 65. Dr. Cruz-Luna stresses that these are recommendations and you should talk with your doctor about your personal concerns or any symptoms that you experience.

She says if you experience bleeding after intercourse, or find it in your urine, that’s something to check. Swelling in your legs or abdominal pain can also indicate an issue.