Healthy swaps you can make for fast-food staples

TAMPA, Fla. — Many of us are constantly on the go, making that drive-thru both appealing and convenient.

Registered Dietitian at Tampa General Hospital Danielle Sanislow, offers some tips to help make smarter choices at your favorite fast-food spots, while still satisfying those cravings.

She says that the breakfast menu often includes a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich.

“A better option would be maybe an English muffin or a bagel, that way, you’re still getting your calcium, your dairy from your cheese and your protein but we’re eliminating some of those saturated fats you might find in a croissant or biscuit.”

Think portion control when you’re making your choices.

“Kids meals are a great portion control. You get your appropriate serving of your protein, your hamburger, and then you can opt for the apples every once in a while,” Sanislow explains.

She says don’t deprive yourself. If you want the fries, get the fries, but instead, think of how you can add in more nutritious options.

“So maybe you add your tomato, your onion, maybe pickles,” and then make swaps when it comes to sauces.

“Any creamy or mayonnaise-based sauces and opt for something a little more nutritious. Go for maybe a guacamole or maybe you go for a pico de gallo or a salsa of some sort,” Sanislow says.

A salad can be a healthy choice, but don’t get fooled by the add-ins that are often packed with fats and sugar.

Sanislow says, “if you add on maybe candied nuts on there, you’re adding on sugar. Craisins, a lot of people aren’t aware of, is pretty much candied fruit. It’s about 23 to 25 grams of added sugar."

Instead, she says “there’s nothing wrong with raisins or fresh fruit, strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges.”

When it comes to additions, pick healthy fats like avocado or sunflower seeds. Sanislow also suggests getting your dressing and any cheese on the side, so you can control the amount you’re eating.