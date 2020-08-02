TAMPA, Fla. — Heart disease kills nearly 420,000 women in the United States each year, and it is a major risk for pregnant women.

A study by the National Vitals Statistics System found that about one in four pregnancy or postpartum deaths are caused by cardiovascular complications.

This is mainly because of all of the changes taking place in a woman’s body during pregnancy. For instance, the amount of blood in the body increases, and hormonal changes can put more stress on blood vessels, according to the American College and Gynecologists.

Experts say when it comes to prevention, keeping a proper diet and being active is key. Lowering blood sugar levels, alcohol intake and stress levels can also play a big factor.

If you or someone you know is diagnosed with cardiovascular disease during pregnancy, keep a close follow-up. One of the most important things to keep in mind is to plan after pregnancy. The first thing to do is meet with a cardiologist to go over risk factors, doctors say.

Medical experts say about 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented by understanding your family health history and knowing the five critical health numbers:

Total cholesterol

H-D-L cholesterol

Blood pressure

Blood sugar

Body mass index

Knowing these numbers can help healthcare providers determine the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

