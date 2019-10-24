EDINBURGH, UK — A trip to a tourist attraction leads a woman to find out she had breast cancer.

In May, Bal Gill, 41, who lives in England, visited Camera Obscura & World of Illusions in Edinburg, England.

Part of the attraction lets visitors see a visual of all their body's hot spots. Gill took a picture of the imaging and noticed a heat spot on her left breast.

When she got home, she did some research and read that thermal imaging cameras are often used by oncologists.

Gill made an appointment with her doctor and soon found out she had early-stage breast cancer.

“I just wanted to say thank you: without that camera, I would never have known. I know it’s not the intention of the camera but for me, it really was a life-changing visit. I cannot tell you enough about how my visit to the Camera Obscura changed my life,” Gill said in a letter to the company.

The company responded:

“We did not realize that our Thermal Camera had the potential to detect life-changing symptoms in this way. We were really moved when Bal contacted us to share her story as breast cancer is very close to home for me and a number of our team. It’s amazing that Bal noticed the difference in the image and crucially acted on it promptly. We wish her all the best with her recovery and hope to meet her and her family in the future.”

Gall said she has had two surgeries and has one more to try and prevent the cancer from spreading.

