HOMOSASSA, Fla. — A food service worker has tested positive for hepatitis A in Citrus County.

The Florida Department of Health says the employee, who may have been infectious between Jan. 19 and Feb. 3, worked at Old Mill Tavern on West Yulee Drive in Homosassa.

A manager for Old Mill Tavern tells 10News the facility is clean, and the employee will not return to work until it is medically safe for the individual to do so.

Hepatitis A is highly contagious and attacks the liver.

Symptoms include sudden abdominal pain, fever, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, diarrhea, pale or while stool, or yellow skin and eyes. If you notice any symptoms, you should see a doctor right away.

The hepatitis A vaccine can protect against the disease if someone gets if given within two weeks of exposure. So, health officials suggest a vaccine for anyone who ate or drank at the restaurant recently.

The Citrus County Department of Health is offering the hepatitis A vaccine at no cost for people who ate or drank at the restaurant between Jan. 24 and Feb. 3. Those vaccines will be available at the health department at 3700 W. Sovereign Path in Lecanto at the following times:

Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon

Feb. 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone with specific questions about this particular hepatitis A case can call 352-527-0068 to reach the department of health.

