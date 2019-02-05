TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Another case of Hepatitis A was reported in Pinellas County, and this time it’s at a Taco Bell.

The Pinellas County Health Department said people who ate at the restaurant on U.S. Highway 19 in Tarpon Springs in mid-April could have been exposed.

The restaurant confirmed to 10News that an employee tested positive for Hep A.

Pinellas County health officials said they showed up to the Taco Bell to investigate and found employees not washing their hands.

An inspection reported showed there was no hot water in the sink in the men's and women's restrooms. It also found the soap dispenser was not working in the men's room.

Taco Bell's corporate office sent 10News the following statement:

“As soon as the operator of this Tarpon Springs, FL location learned from the Pinellas County Health Department that one of the team members had been diagnosed, the franchisee began working closely with Taco Bell and health officials. The restaurant was immediately thoroughly sanitized and all team members were vaccinated. The safety of our customers and team members is our highest priority; we take this very seriously.”

Related: Spike in Hepatitis A cases has public health officials scrambling to vaccinate

Related: Food worker tests positive for hepatitis A, health officials say

Hepatitis A is a virus that spreads from contaminated food or water or through contact with an infected person. Symptoms may include fatigue, vomiting or nausea -- along with pain or loss of appetite. In extreme cases, the virus can cause a loss of liver function. If you have any symptoms, you should call your doctor.

Authorities are asking everyone to be on high alert and report any more cases to the Florida Department of Health.

A 24-hour hotline has been set up for people with questions about Hepatitis A. The phone number is 813-307-8004.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.