ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — It seems like we get warnings about beaches on a regular basis. And while this isn't what you want to hear when you're getting ready to make your weekend plans, it turns out more than half of American beaches have high levels of fecal bacteria at least one day a year.



The Gulf Coast is prone to it, according to new research from Environment America and the Frontier Group.

The bacteria come from people and animals and get into water from waste treatment plants or stormwater runoff.

We wanted to see which Bay area beaches have had the most reports of this kind of bacteria.

The North Jetty Beach in Sarasota County just reopened -- it's had two poor results since mid-July.

in Sarasota County just reopened -- it's had two poor results since mid-July. Manatee’s grossest water since May 28 has been at Palma Sola South Beach with three poor results since then.

with three poor results since then. Pasco’s Robert J. Strickland Beach had the most with five poor results since April 1.

had the most with five poor results since April 1. Hernando’s Pine Island Beach has had many poor results, but it goes back to 2017.

has had many poor results, but it goes back to 2017. In Pinellas, the Courtney Campbell Causeway has had the most this summer.

has had the most this summer. And in Hillsborough, it's a tie between Simmons Park and Bahia Beach -- both have had two poor results since June 10.

