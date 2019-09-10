ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cold and flu season is here, and that means it’s time to get your flu shots.
It’s recommended by the Florida Department of Health that everyone gets vaccinated unless they are allergic to the shot.
Health officials don’t want people to wait because it can take a few weeks for people to build up their immunity.
Here is a list of places across Tampa Bay where flu shots are available:
- Costco: (No membership necessary)
- CVS (including pharmacies inside Target stores): People can get a $5 Target coupon when they get a no-cost flu shot at participating Target pharmacies.
- Publix: Don't miss out on a $10 Publix gift card when you get your flu shot at any Publix pharmacy.
- Sam’s Club (No membership necessary)
- Walmart
- Walgreens
- Winn Dixie: People who get a no-cost flu shot here can get $10 in free produce.
You also find a flu shot location near you by heading to the Florida Department of Health’s website.
While most insurance companies cover the cost of a flu shot, not all providers do.
