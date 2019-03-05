SPRING HILL, Fla — A Spring Hill country club manager reports all of its workers have been vaccinated for Hepatitis A after a food service employee tested positive for the virus.

Wayne Connolly of Silverthorn Country Club said a professional cleaning crew was also hired to sanitize and that the health department has deemed the location safe to operate.

Virginia Crandall of the Florida Department of Health in Hernando County said more than 1,000 people might have been exposed to the virus at Silverthorn last month.

This includes students from Springstead and Central high schools, who held their proms there.

“I was nervous, upset about it,” said Tammy Paynter, who has a high school-aged son who might have been exposed to the virus. “Got a call from the school three times.”

Hepatitis A is transmitted through fecal-oral contamination and can be kept at bay with proper hand washing.

“So when people are in the bathroom and they don't wash their hands afterwards and they touch surfaces, the virus can be on surfaces for weeks, said Crandall. “This virus is not killed by hand sanitizer. Hand sanitizer is great for many germs, but not for Hepatitis A. So it's good old-fashioned, lots of soap and water and friction."

Health officials say in response to the Hepatitis A case and concern surrounding it, they have vaccinated more than 500 people in Hernando County since Wednesday.

