Kids can get free eye exams, glasses

A collaboration is making it possible for kids in Hillsborough County to get checked out for free — and even take a pair of glasses home with them.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re having trouble seeing, one of your first stops is the optometrist.

But the families of 1 in 5 children can’t afford eye care. That’s why the Hillsborough County Tax Collector, along with the Lion’s Eye Institute and the Glazer Vision Foundation, have teamed up to give free eye exams and glasses to kids throughout the month of June.

Dr. Melissa Petro is the Vision Program Manager for the Lions Eye Institute. She says often parents don’t have a car or vision insurance, so they aren’t able to get their children checked out.

“Poor mom and dad have no idea 'cause you know they think everything's going fine, what's going on here? But yeah, reading, learning and social integration — they're finding now is a big thing, too, with just vision issues,” Lions Eye Institute Vision Program Manager Dr. Melissa Petro said.

There are 100 different frames kids can choose from at the mobile clinic and walk away with a different look at the world around them. Nearsightedness is becoming more common among kids, so doctors say it’s crucial to stay on top of their eye health.

If your child is between the ages of 5-17, you can make an appointment for the mobile vision clinics at different tax collector offices throughout the community. The American Optometric Association recommends kids get an eye exam between 6-12 months, the one between the ages of 3-5 years old and one exam before first grade starts then once a year after that.

At last check, there were slots available Friday at Drew Park.