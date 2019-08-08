TAMPA, Fla. — It's getting down to the wire to get your child ready for school.

One thing you need to check is whether or not they are up to date on their immunizations.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is extending childhood immunization services hours Thursday for those who would like to beat the back-to-school rush. The clinic will accept walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaccinations help develop immunity to many serious diseases and infections. They also help keep students healthy and in school.

Making sure students are fully immunized not only protects them, but it also protects children who cannot receive immunizations for medical reasons.

To learn which immunizations are required for your child, visit the department's School Immunization Requirements page. Students entering college should check with the health services at their college regarding immunization requirements.

If your child is due for a vaccine, complete the immunization form, bring identification, and your child's shot records.

The department makes it easy to keep track of your child's immunization record through Florida SHOTS. It is a free, statewide, centralized online immunization registry that helps healthcare providers, parents and schools keep track of immunization records.

Florida SHOTS helps ensure that patients of all ages receive the vaccinations needed to protect them from dangerous vaccine-preventable diseases. It makes it easier to keep up with your child's immunization history even when moving or switching doctors.

Visit ImmunizeFlorida.org to learn more about immunizations your child may need.

