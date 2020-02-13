Hong Kong has extended closures of schools to March 16 because of a coronavirus outbreak.

The city's Education Secretary Kelvin Yeung says the decision to delay the reopening of schools after the Lunar New Year holiday took into account the advice of health experts, the readiness of schools and the supply of epidemic preventive materials.

Students were supposed to return to classes on Feb. 17, then were told it's been delayed to March 2.

Yeung says “social distancing and avoiding the mass movement of people” are key to preventing and controlling the outbreak.

Hong Kong has confirmed 50 cases and one death.

