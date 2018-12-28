All of the excitement over hospitals posting their prices online beginning Jan. 1 might be a little overrated.

If you’re thinking after the first of the new year you’ll be able to log online and compare prices for how much you’re going to pay for your next X-ray or knee replacement—like you would if you were looking to price shop a new car—think again.

Instead, you'll find cost lists, potentially hundreds of thousands of items long, for everything a hospital provides from aspirin and sutures to operating room bed sheets or private rooms.

It’s called "charge data," says University of South Florida health policy expert Jay Wolfson.

Florida hospitals were already required to have a list like that ready for anyone who requested it.

Wolfson warns putting it all online will do little to clear up confusion for you the patient.

“This law is going to be a slight burden for the hospitals,” Wolfson said. “It’s not going to make any particularly useful information available anytime soon for patients – unless they want to know what a suture costs at Tampa General versus St. Joe’s.”

Any rates listed will only represent a fraction of the cost factored into your final bill and it won't reflect what insurers pay.

When it comes to out-of-pocket costs, what patients pay varies widely depending on insurance coverage and benefits.

In a digital age where it’s easier than ever to price compare just about anything online, Wolfson says the healthcare industry lags far behind.

“For the past 30 years, most of us in healthcare have said healthcare is at least 20-40 years behind the rest of American industries in being able to manage and use information about what they do and to share it effectively with those how to purchase the services,” he said.

While the new rules are a good, albeit small, first step toward greater transparency for medical consumers, Wolfson says the real transparency will come when prices based on a patient’s insurance benefits are readily available.

“Those are the data that need to be transparent—Blue Cross and Aetna and Humana and everybody else needs to release what they pay so it’s no secret any longer,” he said.

Florida is actually ahead of the curve in some ways when it comes to compiling and making available medical costs, Wolfson said.

FloridaHealthFinder.gov is a fairly new website which provides some basic comparison tools for hospitals and services. Florida hospitals are also required to provide patients a detailed estimate prior to their procedure upon request.

You can read local hospitals’ full responses below:

BAYCARE MEDICAL GROUP:

We will begin posting the information required by the government on January 1, 2019. Consumers will be able to see our “charge master,” which is a comprehensive list of billable items, as well as the average charge for each inpatient diagnosis-related group (which covers charges associated with an inpatient stay). This will be available on BayCare.org and all of our individual hospital websites under our Billing and Insurance page. While this will meet the legal requirement, we know it will be difficult to navigate because this reflects gross charges and does not reflect what a patient would pay. Many factors are involved in a patient’s responsibility including their insurance, copays, deductibles, coinsurance and maximum out-of-pocket costs.

ADVENTHEALTH:

We know the cost of health care is a top concern, and we want to make sure we are not only as transparent as possible when it comes to that cost, but that we also make it as easy as possible for people to understand their bill and get the care they need,” said Mike Schultz, President and CEO, West Florida Division of AdventHealth. “To make it easier to understand health care costs, and to increase transparency, AdventHealth is working to improve access to information for our patients through online and mobile technology. It is imperative that we provide a viable, affordable healthcare network that is easy to understand.

SARASOTA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL:

The new rule from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) that takes effect Jan 1, 2019 requires all hospitals to post on the internet a list of their standard charges through a format such as the charge description master, as well as a list of standard charges for each diagnosis-related group (DRG), and update the information annually. The charges are provided as general guidelines and for information only. These are not effective tools to help accurately estimate what patients will pay for care. The costs vary depending on the patient’s health condition/complications, test being performed and a number of other factors, including rates set by Medicare and Medicaid, or their own insurance company. It also depends on whether a service is provided in an inpatient or outpatient setting.

TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL:

Tampa General Hospital is committed to providing health care consumers with information to help them understand the price of their hospital care. We will post detailed charge information on our website by Jan. 1, as required by new federal rules.

It’s important for health care consumers to realize that, because every patient’s situation is different, it can be difficult to compile accurate information for a specific patient’s upcoming procedure simply by looking at the list. Each patient’s individual health needs and health insurance coverage create a wide range of variables. We encourage consumers who have such questions to call the hospital’s financial counselors at 813-844-8084. We will be happy to assist them.

