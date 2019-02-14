TAMPA, Fla. — Is the flu all around you? There are things you can do in your home today to prevent it from spreading and keep you from getting sick.

Dr. Ken Redcross shows us what we can do in each room in our home.

In the kitchen, think about foods and supplements.

-- Cranberries are loaded with polyphenols, which are antioxidants.

-- Mushrooms are anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-viral. It's tough to get enough mushrooms into your diets, so Redcross suggests a supplement called AHCC.

-- Omega 3's increase white blood cell count to help fight infection. You can get this from cold water fish like sardines, salmon and tuna. You can also take a supplement.

In the living room

-- Clean your remote control often, spray it with an antibacterial spray.

-- Handheld tablets and phones also need to be wiped down frequently because viruses and germs can live on hard surfaces for up to 24 hours.

-- Light switches and door knobs also need to be wiped down frequently. Think about the things we all touch all the time.

In the bathroom

-- Washing hands is most important in here, but also have an organic hand sanitizer to use when needed.

-- Disposable drying towels. Hand towels can hold germs, so buy the disposable ones that can be thrown away.

-- The garbage can should have a lid. The flu virus can live on tissues and paper towels for 15 minutes. So throw those things away and close the lid.

In the bedroom

-- Wash your sheets often in hot water if someone sick is sleeping on them. Viruses can live there for a long time.

-- Consider sleeping in another room while your partner is most contagious.

Redcross is an internal medicine physician and author who wants to strengthen the relationship between patients and doctors. You can read more about him and his book, Bond, here.

