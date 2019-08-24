INDIANAPOLIS — The HPV vaccine could prevent nearly all of the cancers associated with the virus.
According to the CDC, nearly 35,000 cases of cancer diagnosed each year are probably caused by HPV.
Researchers study the vaccine found it could have prevented 92 percent of those cases.
The CDC recommends the vaccine for all children starting at 11 to 12 years old as well as everyone through the age of 26.
