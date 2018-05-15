A gastrointestinal illness is hitting Hudson Elementary School, and Pasco County health officials are warning affected staff and students to stay home.

The county health department sent out a letter warning anyone who is sick not to return to school until they are symptom free to keep it from spreading.

"Students, workers, or volunteers should not return to school until they are symptom free for at least 24-48 hours," the letter said.

It also advises washing hands with soap and warns hand sanitizers are effective against cold and flu viruses, but not against those that cause gastrointestinal illness.

