HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A human case of dengue fever has appeared in Hillsborough County, according to the county's health department.

Authorities have not said from where in the county the report is located.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne virus that causes a range of symptoms, including headache, eye, muscle or joint pain, rash, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms usually appear between two days and a couple of weeks after the mosquito bites.

About one in four people infected with dengue fever will get sick, the Hillsborough County Health Department says.

The concern with this particular case, officials say, is that more people will fall ill because of an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity across the county.

People are asked to drain any areas of standing water -- including garbage cans, house gutters, pool covers, etc. -- and cover bare skin with clothing or a sort of mosquito repellent.

Grass, shrubs and water are the perfect ingredients for mosquitos to multiply by the hundreds near your home.

The dengue virus became a concern nationwide in 2010 given an increase in the number of cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

California and Florida lead the U.S. in the number of dengue-related cases.

The number of dengue-related cases nationwide through Oct. 2, 2019.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

RELATED: Keep uninvited pests away from your tailgate

RELATED: West Nile virus reported in Florida

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter