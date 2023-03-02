Insulin was costing St. Petersburg woman $500 per month with insurance

Ybray Reid found a cheaper way to get insulin but the needles, monitors, censors and testing strips still add up.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Right now, tens of millions of Americans living with diabetes have better access to life-saving medication.

Drug maker Eli Lilly slashed prices of its most commonly prescribed insulin products.

Lilly said it will cut the list prices for its most commonly prescribed insulin, Humalog, and for another insulin, Humulin, by 70% or more in the fourth quarter – which starts in October.

Ybray Reid said she was diagnosed with pre-diabetes ten years ago but never took her diagnosis seriously.

Reid said her condition worsened over time and she needed insulin. A few months ago, she recalled going through the pharmacy drive-thru and being told the co-pay was $500 per month.

"I just started crying because I need this medication," Reid explained. "Without this medication, who's to say I'm not going to wake up in the morning."

She found a workaround through another pharmacy, but budgeting continues to be a challenge.

"Either I'm going to feed my kids or I'm going to get my insulin, which one is it?" Reid asked when thinking of her constant struggle.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S.

In the last 20 years, the number of adults diagnosed with diabetes has more than doubled.

Tampa endocrinologist Dr. Olga Kaliebe has seen her patients attempt to ration their medication.

"They will take less insulin, allowing glucose levels to rise which is dangerous," Kaliebe of the Tampa Endocrine Clinic explained.

Reid said even if insulin prices are manageable, other products such as needles, monitors, censors and testing strips all add up.

She's hoping this latest move by one drug maker will encourage more cost-cutting measures across the board.