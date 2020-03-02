ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nineteen-year-old Taylor McKenny has dealt with Type 1 diabetes since she was 10. Now, the teen advocates for better access and lower costs for insulin, something she must take every day -- multiple times a day.

And the cost of insulin has jumped dramatically.

Based on research from the nonprofit Health Care Cost Institute, the daily cost of insulin jumped from $7.80 in 2012 to more than $15 in 2016.

“They know we need insulin to live. And we will do and we’ll pay whatever it takes, whatever we have to pay to get what we need," McKenny said.

McKenny and her friend Michael Hasan have been living with Type 1 diabetes for most of their lives. Hasan is the son of a single mother who pays for his medical needs.

“Basically for everything -- for needles, for lancets, for test strips, and the insulin itself. She has to pay around $86 with insurance for each and every one of them," Hasan said.

That comes out to $1,032 a year unless Hasan uses more insulin than usual in a month. A common occurrence for an irregular condition.

“Usually the endocrinologist gives us enough for the three months, or at least what they think is enough for the three months. And if we run out we have to go buy more," Hasan said.

McKenny has found a work-around when she is running low, with insulin from Walmart.

“If you’re just in a penny-pinch, it’s $75 for a month's supply. Which is so much easier. I mean out of pocket for an entire month of insulin, just $75, I would much rather do that than pay $150 for three days,” McKenny said.

The two hope for greater access to affordable insulin.

“If we tell them we need more, they should be able to give us more. Not tell us, ‘No we have to limit.’ Cause that’s our life supply. And at the same time, it’s expensive. So we need that to go down so that we can actually, you know, live," Hasan said.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist will be introducing legislation soon that would enable every diabetic to purchase insulin at Medicaid’s discounted price.

Some drugmakers have also started to make lower-cost options of their insulin products.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter