Is red wine actually healthy?

Studies show that red wine may have certain health benefits, including boosting heart, gut, and brain health when consumed in moderation.

May 25 is National Wine Day. And if we needed another reason to enjoy a nice glass of pinot noir, studies show that drinking red wine in moderation could improve your health.

Red wine has long been thought of as "heart-healthy," and while Mayo Clinic says the links between wine and heart health aren't completely understood, studies show that its ingredients could have a lot of health benefits.

Because red wine is made from dark grapes, it contains natural antioxidants like resveratrol, according to Medical News Today. Antioxidants can help reduce oxidative stress in your body, which has been linked to health conditions like cancer and heart disease.

Medical News Today put together a list of studies that show several health benefits linked to resveratrol, such as

Reduced blood pressure and increased good cholesterol

Anti-inflammatory effects

Vision loss prevention

Protective effects against certain cancers

Other studies have shown links between red wine consumption and brain health, gut health, and diabetes prevention. But scientists say more research is needed to really study the effects of drinking wine.

The journal makes it clear that many of these studies were done on the effects of the antioxidant resveratrol and not on red wine specifically.

Foods like grapes, berries, nuts, and vegetables are also rich in antioxidants, and may actually be a better way to achieve those health benefits than drinking red wine, according to Mayo Clinic and Medical News Today. This is especially true given the health risks associated with drinking alcohol.

That being said, when choosing between alcoholic beverages, red wine may be a healthier option than others.

For most people, enjoying a glass or two of red wine may be part of a healthy diet, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say moderation is key.

The CDC recommends two drinks or less in a day for men and one drink or less in a day for women.