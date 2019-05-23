TAMPA, Fla. — Two local hospitals are now locations where breastfeeding moms can drop off breast milk donations in-person. Breast milk is especially important for babies born with health problems. Not every mother is able to producer breast milk needed for their newborn.

Natasha Dickens experienced this with her newborn, Grace. Grace is a micro preemie. She was born almost four months early.

“For about a week while I was still trying to adjust from labor and having her early, almost four months early, it was a lot all at one time. She relied on the donor milk during that time and was receiving donor milk,” said Dickens.

She says it relieved stress knowing other moms had donated their milk to help her daughter.

Each month, about 400 infants receive donor breast milk at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital in Tampa. Some of that donor milk comes from the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida. It’s the only nonprofit milk bank in the state.

Breastfeeding moms are screened, their breast milk is combined with other donors, pasteurized, bottled, frozen and then sent to hospitals and other providers.

Baycare has now partnered with the Mothers’ Milk Bank of Florida to offer the first hospital-based breast milk donation sites in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital in Tampa and Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater are now “milk depots.” Moms can drop off their donations in person.

Marcia Shultz is the donor milk coordinator for St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital. She says this will be more convenient for moms and hopes it will encourage more to donate.

“Donor milk is not easily found, so being a depot now where moms in the community can come and drop off their excess milk or the extra milk that they’re not using is very convenient,” she said.

Shultz says babies in the hospital receive donor breast milk for various reasons. She says it can be used to help babies born with low sugar levels or jaundice. Babies who are born prematurely have a critical need for breastmilk.

“Human milk is the gold standard for infant nutrition. It provides not only all the nutrients they need but they also provide growth factors and protective factors that are not found in man-made formula,” Shultz explained.

Natasha Dickens says every day Grace is getting stronger and developing. She credits breast milk.

She says that prior to having a baby, she didn’t even know you could donate breast milk. Now, she plans to give back when Grace is older and stronger.

“In my time of need I don’t know who that person was, but they stepped up to the plate, they donated, and I don’t know who it is but to whoever it is, I say, ‘Thank you!’ They did something that I wasn’t, my body just physically wasn’t, able to do at the moment so I want to be able to continue that gift and be able to give to others and I’m hoping that other people will be able to do it as well,” said Dickens.

Right now, donor milk is used for babies with medical needs in the hospital. It’s possible with an increase in donations donor milk can be provided to otherwise healthy babies whose mothers have medical issues and are unable to breastfeed.

To register to become a milk donor, click here.

