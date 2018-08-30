TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State officials have found a rare neurological disease in a 6-year-old beef cow in Florida.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the animal never entered slaughter channels and never presented a risk to the food supply. The mixed-breed beef cow was diagnosed with an atypical case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy also known as mad cow disease. The department said Wednesday that this form of BSE is not contagious. The disease generally occurs in older cattle.

The animal was tested as part of the federal government's routine surveillance of cattle that are deemed unsuitable for slaughter. Federal and state veterinary officials are gathering more information on the case.

Go to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' website for more information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

