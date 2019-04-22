One case of measles has reached Florida, according to the state’s Department of Health.

Florida Today reports a case of measles was reported March 29 in Broward County. Fewer than 10 cases were reported each year from 2013-2017, according to state records.

The Florida Department of Health says vaccinations are the best way to prevent measles infections. The case in March involved someone who was not vaccinated. A state health investigation found 138 people may have been exposed to the person with the virus.

Measles is an acute, highly-contagious viral disease. Although it is usually considered a childhood disease, it can be contracted at any age. Generally, preschool children, adolescents, young adults and inadequately immunized individuals make up most measles cases in the U.S.

According to Florida health officials, symptoms typically appear 7-14 days after someone has been infected. Those symptoms may include high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and rashes that can spread across the body.

