TAMPA, Fla. — With public health officials across the country urging people to vaccinate their children against the measles disease, a simulator now reveals the rampant danger the measles could pose in Tampa Bay.

The simulator took school immunization records from the Florida Department of Health combined with census population data. You can select your city or county in Florida to see the impact where you live.

Click Here: Florida Measles Simulator

It starts with a single measles case dropped into the city and shows how the virus could spread over a nine-month period.

The first simulation shows what an outbreak looks like with current vaccination rates. In Tampa Bay, that means 16 cases of the measles. However, the second simulation, which is a 10 percent drop in vaccination rate reveals the massive outbreak the Tampa Bay area would endure with 18,673 cases.

Dr. Karen Liller of USF College of Public Health worked on the simulator. She was shocked to see how widespread a measles outbreak could be with a slight dip in vaccination rates.

"People think measles is just a rash, you’ll get over it, but in reality, especially for young children and for babies it can be deadly," said Liller.

Read Here: This is how Florida parents are avoiding vaccinating their kids

Liller found that vaccination rates in Florida have been dropping over the years and she believes lawmakers must take action.

"We don’t want to do anything that tramples on rights, but I think they have a real role to take a look at what’s allowed in Florida and what we might need to do."

Read Here: Be your own vaccine investigator with this interactive map

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.