ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Florida is the Sunshine State, of course, but you shouldn't bask in the rays completely unprotected.

Monday, May 7, is Melanoma Monday to bring attention to skin cancer -- the most common cancer in the U.S. and the deadliest.

Florida has the second highest number of cases in the country, however, doctors say it's preventable and treatable if they catch it early enough.

About 10,000 people die from melanoma each year, according to the Melanoma Research Foundation.

Check out this website for a free screening center near you: American Academy of Dermatology

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP