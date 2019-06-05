TAMPA, Fla. — It is Melanoma Monday, a day to bring awareness to the most common cancer in the U.S. and the deadliest.
Floridians and people visiting the Sunshine State love soaking up the sun year-round, but Florida has the second highest number of skin cancer cases in the country.
You should be doing regular self-checks of any unusual marks or moles on your skin, but you should also have a doctor check you out once a year.
There are several places in the Tampa Bay area where you can get a free screening this week. Check the American Academy of Dermatology website here for a list.
Baycare hospitals are also offering free screenings on Monday. Click or tap here to register before you go.
