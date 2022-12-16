Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean shares mental health struggles to help others seek support

Sunshine Health and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers partner to share the importance of mental healthcare.

TAMPA, Fla. — You might know Jamel Dean as a stand-out cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but just a few years ago he had reached his breaking point and wanted to give up on football.

Thankfully, he had the support from trusted friends and family to overcome his mental distress, caused by repeat injuries and setbacks on the field, to keep going.

The rehab, perseverance and focus on mental wellness paid off. Dean was drafted by the Bucs in 2019 and was a key player in their Super Bowl LV victory.

Dean will be sharing his story with reporters Friday as part of the Buccaneers new initiative, "Take a Time Out for Mental Health", a partnership with Sunshine Health, to share the importance of mental healthcare.

Removing the stigma is one of the initiative's key goals while emphasizing that mental health requires the same awareness and support as physical health.