Tampa Bay-area experts speak on the mental health impact of recent mass violence

Leaders with the National Alliance on Mental Illness said mental health is a subject that continues to need more awareness and one that families should not ignore.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A series of recent mass shootings and incidents of violence in Texas and across the country can have an impact on mental health.

Experts with a local mental health advocacy group have offered their advice on how individuals and families can deal with feeling overwhelmed by recurring events.

On Saturday, May 6, a lone gunman killed eight people who were just shopping at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas.

Police killed the suspect but shortly after gruesome photos from the scene, including ones of victims, landed on social media.

A week before on April 28, five people, including a nine-year-old boy, were shot to death in San Jacinto County by their neighbor.

One of the residents had asked the suspect to stop shooting off his firearm in the backyard because they had a baby whom they were trying to put to sleep.

Also, police have charged a man in Brownsville, Texas with eight counts of manslaughter after they said he was intoxicated when he killed eight people and injured nearly a dozen near a migrant shelter. While not intentional, the weapon in that reckless incident of violence was a car.

The news has troubled many residents in Sarasota who spoke to 10 Tampa Bay.

"The repetition is almost shocking. It seems to be happening almost daily," Bill Preissner, a Sarasota resident, said "We need some answers from our leadership. I don't know what the answer would be but it's time to make people behave and obey the law."

Another resident said the mental health crisis across the country had also impacted younger people.

"I just think we have a real mental health crisis in this country and it seems like a lot of even younger kids are having all these mental health issues," Sue Lelli said. "I just think that where ever you live, whether it is in Texas or here, you just need to always be aware of your surroundings."

Experts with the National Alliance on Mental Illness said that the issue of mental health is a subject that needs more awareness which families should not ignore. They say the various incidents of violence can trigger anxiety and panic attacks, aggravate existing post-traumatic stress disorders and weigh down on people's moods and emotions.

"When you hear about this stuff over and over again, you're scared. You're afraid for your families for your kids now so it gives you kind of that sense of anxiety that you might not normally have," Colleen Thayer, executive director for NAMI Sarasota, said.

Thayer said for people who are feeling overwhelmed, the advice she recommends for them is to at least start with something as simple as talking it out with someone.

"Start having conversations in your community," Thayer said. "It's really important to talk about it whether that means with a friend or family member you know, somebody in your circle that you feel comfortable with or maybe that's a counselor or somebody in your community," she said.