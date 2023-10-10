Stigma surrounding mental health hinders seniors in need

On this World Mental Health Day, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is urging conversations about mental health to overcome stigma.

TAMPA, Fla. — On this World Mental Health Day, people around the are working to raise awareness and bring about action to support mental health issues. Right now, the conversation and help are lagging for a critical group — our seniors.

Ron Mickey, 79, stopped along the Tampa Riverwalk on Tuesday to speak with 10 Tampa Bay about how the conversation around mental health has changed in his lifetime.

"Back in my day, even though you knew some people had mental issues, it wasn't discussed openly," Mickey said. "I don't know if it was a taboo or stigma attached to it, but it wasn't like today where it's an open subject."

When Mickey was growing up, he said if mental health was discussed, it wasn't typically in a positive light.

"They're crazy, or something wrong with them," Mickey said. "Whether you don't want to catch it or you don't want to be associated with them, you kind of ignored those people, unfortunately."

Today, he said he believes mental health is an important issue, but believes some among his generation may find the mentality they were raised with hard to let go of.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is estimated that 20% of people ages 55 or older experience some type of mental health concern. And according to the National Council on Aging, fewer than 50% of older adults with mental and/or substance use disorders receive treatment.

CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay Clara Reynolds told 10 Tampa Bay that stigma is the No. 1 barrier they face in terms of reaching seniors in need in our region.

"We used to talk about, oh, that there's not enough resources and there's not enough a workforce," Reynolds said. "Well, right now, we think that the big issue we are dealing with still is that stigma, as if it is like a character flaw, or as if it's something that you should be able to fix on your own."

Reynolds said open conversation is crucial to combatting the stigma.

"I think that all of us in the community really have an obligation to continue to have these conversations and make it much more of an opportunity to open up and for our older generations to really learn from our younger generations," Reynolds said.