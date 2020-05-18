Florida’s first lady announces nearly $2 million grant to fight mental illness, substance abuse

Casey DeSantis said the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is giving the money to the Department of Children and Families.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — If you or someone you know is struggling, please know there is help out there. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is always available to provide assistance over the phone at 1-888-273-8255 or in a private online chat.

$1,999,828. That’s how much Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) will spend over the next 16 months on mental health and substance abuse services in the state.

First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted the announcement Monday.

“Governor DeSantis and I are extremely grateful for this grant. While our health care workers are on the frontlines, working tirelessly to help Floridians who are physically ill, there is an overwhelming need for behavioral health services,” Mrs. DeSantis wrote in a statement.

“This grant enables DCF, through its strong partnerships with managing entities across the state, to continue providing mental health and substance abuse treatment for anyone in need, including those dedicated first responders who are working day-in and day-out to see us through this public health emergency.”

The money is being provided in the form of an emergency grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), which will provide “crisis intervention services, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and other related recovery supports for children and adults impacted by COVID-19.”

And, because of the pandemic, much of the treatment will be done remotely.

“By utilizing telehealth, we can ensure that everyone – even those who might need to be in quarantine – can receive the quality mental health and substance abuse treatment they need to be happy and healthy, while also contributing to our collective efforts to flatten the curve,” DCF Secretary Chad Poppell said.

The pandemic’s impact on mental health is a major concern not only in Florida, but also across the country. The Centers for Disease Control released the following list of possible symptoms to look for:

Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones

Changes in sleep or eating patterns

Difficulty sleeping or concentrating

Worsening of chronic health problems

Worsening of mental health conditions

Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs.