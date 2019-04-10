TAMPA, Fla. — In theme with breast cancer awareness month, 100 middle school students spent Friday learning about the disease and exploring a career in the health care industry.

Students from Franklin Boys Preparatory Academy Middle School, Ferrell Girls Preparatory Academy Middle School, and Redlands Christian Migrant Association Leadership Academy attended the innovative health education day.

Organizers of the event believe educating young people is one of the best and most important steps when it comes to prevention and early detection.

The students started the day by hearing from Moffitt's oncology nurses before suiting up in surgical gowns and gloves themselves to take a close look at the tools and instruments used during surgery.

After the middle schoolers looked at live-cells behind the microscope, they toured the mammography screening room and ended by creating inspirational cards for Moffitt breast cancer patients.

