Miles for Moffitt goes virtual, brings together international community to fight cancer

100 percent of the proceeds from the annual race goes toward cancer research at Moffitt Cancer Center.

TAMPA, Fla. — Virtual seems to be the way most things are going in 2020. That includes races to fundraise for causes close to our heart. This year, Miles for Moffitt is going virtual too.

If you've ever done the race, or seen coverage of it, you know it's emotional. It brings together those fighting cancer, those who have beat it and those running in someone's honor who lost their battle.

Moffitt has patients from all over the world, so having this event be virtual opens the door to bring the entire community together, not just those who are local.

"With not having the in person expenses of a huge, 7,000-8,000 person event, we're able to save costs there which is really a great way to make sure more of the dollars go toward cancer research and finding the cure to cancer to help our patients," says Kaitlynne Silvers, with Moffitt Cancer Center.

The virtual race is on Oct. 24. Moffitt will be live on Facebook with Mayor Jane Castor and researchers. You'll get a behind the scenes look at cancer research at Moffitt. Then, you'll be encouraged to get out and move for what matters.

You can run, walk, do yoga and then share your experience on social media.

10 Tampa Bay is a proud sponsor of this event.

Click here to learn more about the event.

