'Mindful Mondays': New website helps get your week started right

"Mindful Mondays" features recipes, chair yoga, zen moments and resources, all aimed at reducing stress.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — So many of us start dreading Monday on Sunday night but could be used as a time to get in the right frame of mind to start the week. There's a website that can help.

It's called "Mindful Mondays" and it's a way to prioritize your mental health without taking upon too much of your time.

"We started 'Mindful Mondays' in May of 2021, in the height of the pandemic. People were very stressed. Some people were getting sick, losing loved ones, and we wanted to create a digital space that people could go to 7 days a week, 24 hours a day to just take a moment to kind of get away from all the stress," Terri Cordovo-Hewitt, the director of Communications and Digital Media for Hillsborough County, said.

And even now with so many ready to move on from the pandemic, the stress remains, and this website is still relevant.

"We have content. Things such as recipes, chair yoga, zen moments. We really tried to incorporate a lot of different types of content," she added.

The county works with experts at Tampa General Hospital and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay to create the content. They update it every few weeks, hoping it helps anyone who clicks on it.

"One of our goals is to kind of take away the stigma of mental health and get conversations opened about mental health and if somebody's feeling that they need help, to go and get professional help," Cordovo-Hewitt said.