Talk of Hondas and Toyotas may seem to be miles away from discussions about cells and therapy, but over the past decade, some Pasco County car dealerships have linked the two.

For 10 years, car sales at the Williams Automotive Group have helped fuel cancer research at the Moffitt Cancer Center.

“It’s something that goes on all year long,” said Michael Speigl, President of the Williams Automotive Group. “Our employees really get involved and really love our affiliation with Moffitt.”

On Thursday, pink balloons and cake decorated Wesley Chapel Toyota, as representatives from the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation accepted a ceremonial check for $55,000.

The check capped off a 10-year pledge with donations from the automotive group exceeding a half-million dollars.

Karrie Bien of the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation noted that the donations have been earmarked for breast cancer research.

“Support like this is such a huge and important part of what we do and it makes such an impact on how we treat cancer at Moffitt,” Bien said.

You can help fight cancer too. Join 10News at Miles for Moffitt on November 23. Register to run or walk at MilesForMoffitt.com.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter