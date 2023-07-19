Mole Patrol targets skin cancer at Clearwater Beach

A cancer screening pop-up program by Moffitt Cancer Center will soon be offering free testing and information on melanoma at Pier 60.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — If you have a suspicious mole you want to be checked out, the Moffet Cancer Center's Mole Patrol will be out doing free cancer screenings toward the end of July.

Doctors, nurses and practitioners will be at Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach where you can get free skin, head, neck and oral cancer checks. The Mole Patrol will also be providing sunscreen and educational material. You can stop by anytime between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29.



Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the world, and more people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the U.S. than all other cancers combined. The Aim at Melanoma Foundation says Florida ranks second in the nation for the highest rate of new melanoma cases, making living in Florida a risk factor for developing skin cancer.

Other risk factors include light skin color, freckles, blue or green eyes and blond hair, but in fact, members of all ethnic groups can develop melanoma. Doctors have been seeing a particular increase in cases among Hispanic and Latino communities.

A 2022 study from QuoteWizard found that while skin cancer cases are up in Florida, death rates are down. That's because people are likely getting diagnosed and treated earlier. Melanoma is preventable as long as you have a strategy of protection: try to avoid being outside during the peak hours of sunlight, wear protective clothing and apply sunscreen to any exposed skin, even on cloudy days.