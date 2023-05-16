When it comes to moms taking medication for their mental health, is there still a stigma?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Moms, we all know how busy you are, but everyone could benefit from a timeout every day, even if it’s just for a few minutes.
That’s why 10 Tampa Bay’s Sarah Rosario thought moms and parents needed a space to celebrate all they do and talk about what’s real.
Every month, we’re bringing you “Timeout” – an exclusive show on our free 10 Tampa Bay+ app, available on Roku and Fire TV devices. Here, Sarah will talk with a panel of “fierce mommas” or a special guest to talk about everything moms go through from the joys of motherhood to the struggles.
Let’s take a moment and talk about moms, mental health and medicine. Specifically, about any lingering stigma surrounding mothers who take prescription medication for anxiety, depression or other mental health issues.
After having a baby, navigating postpartum can be scary and isolating. And even as your kids get older, there’s anxiety and stress that comes along with that. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five adults experience a range of mental health issues.
When it becomes too much, you need help.
Symptoms of postpartum depression or other mental health issues can include the following:
- Struggling to get out of bed
- Feeling angry or on edge
- Brain fog
- Strong, fluctuating emotions
- Feeling overwhelmed
- Feeling nothing, numbness
- Daydreaming about escaping parenthood
If you’re experiencing these symptoms, you should contact your doctor as soon as possible to get treatment.
Prioritizing self-care is important, and ways to accomplish this, get help or make changes include:
- Going to therapy
- Being prescribed medication
- Connecting with others
- Stop smoking
- Limit caffeine intake
- Making sleep a priority
- Eating more healthy
- Exercising
Our panelist of “fierce mommas”:
- Jamel Laneè is a multimedia consultant and mother of a 2-year-old daughter.
- Jeannie Ketsdever Laing is a certified yoga instructor and the mother of a 15-month-old daughter.
- Laura Byrne is the editor of Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine and the mother of two boys, ages 10 and 7.
- Our host, Sarah Rosario, is the traffic anchor here at 10 Tampa Bay and is the mother of two boys, ages 2 and 3.