When it comes to moms taking medication for their mental health, is there still a stigma?

Each month, we’re taking a timeout to celebrate all that moms do and talk about what’s real.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Moms, we all know how busy you are, but everyone could benefit from a timeout every day, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

That’s why 10 Tampa Bay’s Sarah Rosario thought moms and parents needed a space to celebrate all they do and talk about what’s real.

Every month, we’re bringing you “Timeout” – an exclusive show on our free 10 Tampa Bay+ app, available on Roku and Fire TV devices. Here, Sarah will talk with a panel of “fierce mommas” or a special guest to talk about everything moms go through from the joys of motherhood to the struggles.

Let’s take a moment and talk about moms, mental health and medicine. Specifically, about any lingering stigma surrounding mothers who take prescription medication for anxiety, depression or other mental health issues.

After having a baby, navigating postpartum can be scary and isolating. And even as your kids get older, there’s anxiety and stress that comes along with that. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five adults experience a range of mental health issues.

When it becomes too much, you need help.

Symptoms of postpartum depression or other mental health issues can include the following:

Struggling to get out of bed

Feeling angry or on edge

Brain fog

Strong, fluctuating emotions

Feeling overwhelmed

Feeling nothing, numbness

Daydreaming about escaping parenthood

If you’re experiencing these symptoms, you should contact your doctor as soon as possible to get treatment.

Prioritizing self-care is important, and ways to accomplish this, get help or make changes include:

Going to therapy

Being prescribed medication

Connecting with others

Stop smoking

Limit caffeine intake

Making sleep a priority

Eating more healthy

Exercising

Our panelist of “fierce mommas”: