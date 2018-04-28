Several Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies are allowing residents to get rid of their leftover prescription pills.
Saturday marks the 14th annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
The Drug Enforcement Administration is accepting leftover prescription pills from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Not sure where to drop off your leftover prescription pills? Click or tap here
