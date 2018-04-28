Several Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies are allowing residents to get rid of their leftover prescription pills.

Saturday marks the 14th annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is accepting leftover prescription pills from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Not sure where to drop off your leftover prescription pills? Click or tap here

HAPPENING TOMORROW: Don't forget tomorrow is the day you can properly dispose of your unused medication during our #DEATakeBackDay From 10am-2pm at our Headquarters, 2099 Adams Ln., #Sarasota. No questions asked! Learn more at https://t.co/Wsud5socuH #LESM #DEATakeBackDay #SRQ pic.twitter.com/rCkyxqdMpL — SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) April 27, 2018

#Clearwater solid waste and PD working hard at @WestfieldCS for free shredding event. We're here until 2 near former @LAFitness site. pic.twitter.com/CCxHdLMaZ2 — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) April 28, 2018

Do you have old and unwanted prescription medication? We're at @WestfieldCS until 2 -- collecting pills and offering free shredding. pic.twitter.com/XoZcNMndWQ — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) April 28, 2018

Are you ready to shred? Bring your sensitive documents to us tomorrow at @WestfieldCS from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and we will shred them on site. It's a great way to prevent identity theft. Near former @LAFitness. Also collecting unused prescriptions. pic.twitter.com/BkAoHIKAHX — @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) April 27, 2018

