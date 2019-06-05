Members of the nation's most-trusted profession are being celebrated this week, and the celebration comes with plenty of food and restaurant deals.

National Nurses Week runs through May 12, also the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, registered nurses are the fifth-largest occupation in the Tampa Bay area. The only other occupations that tops it are customer service representatives, retail employees, food service workers and cashiers.

A December 2018 Gallup poll found nurses again outpace other occupations for honesty and ethics. To thank nurses for their tireless service, restaurants and businesses are offering free food, discounts and other deals.

Nurse's Week deals

Sonny's BBQ: Nurses carrying their ID will get a free Pork Big Deal on May 6.

Cinnabon: Nurses with an ID will get a free Minibon roll or a four-count BonBites through May 11.

Giordano's: Through Wednesday, the restaurant is offering 20 percent off any order with this code: 656-263-214. The offer is for dine-in only and works for nurses and teachers.

PDQ: Nurses get half off their entire order Tuesday with an ID.

Dairy Queen: Get $2 off any mobile app purchase of at least $10 through May 12.

Uniform Advantage: Products will be up to half off for National Nurses Week. Nurses can also get free shipping on orders over $125 with code 125FREE.

Nature's Gift: All health care professionals get 10 percent off orders of essential oils.

Amazon: The online store has a bunch of free nursing books available on Kindle, including Florence Nightingale's Notes on Nursing: What It Is, and What It Is Not.

Disney World: Yes, even Disney has a discount for nurses. To get the discount for the Swan and Dolphin resorts, call 8000-227-1500 and mention code DREAMS and tell them you're a nurse when you book.

Teacher Appreciation Day is also this week on Tuesday. According to USA Today, teachers, faculty and school staff who show their IDs get a free burrito, bowl, salad or taco order for every one they buy from 3 p.m. to closing.

