Tampa Bay counties to collect unused, expired medicine on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Each location will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Counties across the Tampa Bay region are planning to participate in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day by setting up different locations around cities that people can drop off their unused or expired medicine.

Here's a breakdown of what surrounding counties are doing:

Hillsborough County

The Tampa Police Department has set up multiple collection sites.

Three surrounding CVS locations will be a spot where residents are able to drop off medicine. There is also a Walgreens location that will take part in the collection, too.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will be at a Walgreens location and the Brandon Regional Hospital for the collection, as well.

The USF Morsani Center will be a collection site with the help of the USF Police Department.

People can see more information on these locations here.

Manatee County

The Doctors Hospital of Sarasota ER in Lakeland is partnering with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office to host "Crush the Crisis" on National Perscription Drug Take-Back Day.

A news release explains the event "raises awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and the proper disposal of medications."

This will be a drive-through event at the hospital itself. Hospital caregivers and members of the sheriff's office will be outside the ER collecting medications as people drive through.

The address for the hospital is 8500 SR 70 Bradenton, FL 34202.

Pinellas County

The John Hopkins All Children's Hospital Child Development and Rehabilitation Center parking lot will be a location where people can drive up and drop off any prescription medications.

Only pills, capsules and tablets will be accepted — no liquids, injectables or inhalants will be accepted.

The St. Petersburg Police Department will throw the medicine away in a safe and secure way.

Pasco County

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to host a Perscription Drug Take Back. Volunteers will be at locations in New Port Richey and Wesley Chapel to collect the medicine.

The two locations of the collection sites are:

Pasco County Sheriff's Office Administration Building, 8700 Citizens Dr., New Port Richey, FL.

Polk County

StandUP Polk and local law enforcement agencies are joining the Drug Enforcement Administration for National Perscription Drug Take-Back Day for people to get rid of unwanted, unneeded and expired medication in a safe way.

There will be nine locations in the county for people to drop off the medicine, including:

Auburndale Police Department – 2 Bobby Green Plaza, Auburndale, FL

Bartow Police Department – 450 North Broadway Avenue, Bartow, FL

Davenport Police Department – 16 Bay Street W, Davenport, FL Haines

City Police Department – 35400 Highway 27, Haines City, FL

Lakeland Police Department – 219 N. Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, FL

Lake Alfred Police Department – 190 N. Seminole Avenue, Lake Alfred, FL

Lake Hamilton Police Department – 100 Smith Avenue, Lake Hamilton, FL

Lake Wales Police Department - 133 E. Tillman Avenue, Lake Wales, FL

Winter Haven Police Department – 125 N. Lake Silver Drive NW, Winter Haven, FL

Sarasota County

The Sarasota County Police Department plans to partner with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to give the community a chance to "prevent pill abuse and theft."

While there is a drop-box in the lobby of the police department year-round, people are encouraged to bring the unwanted prescription drugs to the Sarasota Police Department Headquarters and have them collected there.

The address to the headquarters is 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota, FL.

Unused prescription drugs thrown way in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold, the Sarasota Police Department explains. Prescription drugs that are unused and flushed can contaminate water supplies.

"Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment," the police department wrote in a news release.