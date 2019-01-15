OMAHA, Neb. — Once T. Scott Marr's family decided to pull his breathing tubes, they figured the end was near.

Not so for the "Miracle Man" -- and his miraculous recovery continues, according to the family's GoFundMe page.

Marr suffered a stroke on Dec. 12 and was placed on a breathing machine. The family says they were told Marr suffered a massive brain stem stroke with some swelling.

"Each thing is detrimental alone and all combined is not survivable," they said. He was nearly brain-dead.

Marr's four children agreed to take him off the machine, seeing no improvement, and said their goodbyes, the Associated Press reported.

Rather than going to their planned appointment at the funeral home the following day, the family decided to see Marr one last time. He seemed more responsive.

"When we get there, LET US TELL YOU... we have never felt anything like that in our entire lives," the family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

He spoke to them, the AP reports, wiggled his toes and quite literally came back to life. Doctors ultimately diagnosed Marr with posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome, a rare condition but treatment is possible.

"You know, I want to take this time to say 'thank you' to everyone who has posted, messaged me, reached out to me," said Marr in a YouTube video. "I am still recovering ... but I am getting better every day."

