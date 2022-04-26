There's a new Ebola outbreak in Africa: Here's what you need to know

This outbreak comes nearly four months after the last one ended in the central African nation.

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo — A new Ebola case has been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, health authorities said Saturday, declaring an outbreak nearly four months after the last one ended in the central African nation.

The case was confirmed in a 31-year-old man who began experiencing symptoms on April 5 in the city of Mbandaka, the World Health Organization said. He reportedly sought treatment at a health facility after more than a week of being taken care of at home. The man was admitted to an Ebola treatment center Thursday for intensive care but died the same day.

“Time is not on our side,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Regional Director for Africa. “The disease has had a two-week head start and we are now playing catch-up. The positive news is that health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have more experience than anyone else in the world at controlling Ebola outbreaks quickly.”

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has experienced 14 recorded Ebola outbreaks since the virus was first discovered in the conflict-ridden country in 1976, according to WHO. The current outbreak is the sixth since 2018 alone.

WHO says the patient received a safe and dignified burial and that efforts to stem the outbreak are underway. Authorities have begun testing and contact tracing and, according to the organization, vaccinations will begin in the coming days.

“Many people in Mbandaka are already vaccinated against Ebola, which should help reduce the impact of the disease,” Moeti said. “All those who were vaccinated during the 2020 outbreak will be revaccinated.”

Ebola is transmitted by coming into contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials. However, the early symptoms of fever and muscle aches resemble other common diseases like malaria. In addition to vaccinations, there is now effective treatment available that, if received early, can improve chances of survival significantly.

10 Tampa Bay's Andrea Chu contributed to this report.

What is Ebola?

According to the World Health Organization, Ebola virus disease is a severe and often deadly illness that affects humans and other primates. It's transmitted to people through wild animals and then spread by coming into contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials, WHO explains.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle, pain, headache and sore throat followed by vomiting, diarrhea, rash and sometimes bleeding, according to WHO.

Health experts explain that Ebola can be difficult to detect as the early symptoms resemble other common diseases like malaria and meningitis.

How deadly is Ebola?